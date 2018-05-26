Terrorist affiliation with Canada restaurant explosion not confirmed: MEA

"Here is the latest update from Canada. The 12 persons who were taken to hospital have been discharged



Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Sushma Swaraj on Friday maintained that as of now the bomb explosion at an Indian restaurant in Canada's Mississauga city, cannot be termed either as a terrorist attack or hate crime, according to the police.

"Here is the latest update from Canada. The 12 persons who were taken to hospital have been discharged. The other 3 persons who were critically injured are stable. According to Police, at this stage there is no evidence to term this incident as a terrorist attack or hate crime," MEA Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

Earlier, Swaraj informed that she was in touch with Consul General in Toronto and gave an emergency number for the concerned people here. "There is a blast in Indian restaurant Bombay Bhel in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. I am in constant touch with our Consul General in Toronto and Indian High Commissioner in Canada. Our missions will work round the clock. The Emergency number is : +1-647-668-4108," Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

The bomb was allegedly detonated on Friday by two men at Bombay Bhel, injuring at least 15 people, of which three are critical. According to media reports, police, after receiving a call about the incident, cordoned off the area, following which a dog and bomb squad were deployed there. Witnesses said two men entered the restaurant, after which three explosions were heard.

The attackers, according to witnesses, fled the restaurant immediately after the blast. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

