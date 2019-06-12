Terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir: 3 CRPF personnel killed; 2 injured
One terrorist has been neutralised. The attack took place on K P road in Anantnag district. SHO Anantnag has also been critically injured in the attack
Anantnag: Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and two others injured when their patrol party were attacked by terrorists in Anantnag on Wednesday.
#WATCH Jammu & Kashmir: Gunshots heard at the site of Anantnag terrorist attack in which 3 CRPF personnel have lost their lives & 2 have been injured, SHO Anantnag also critically injured. 1 terrorist has been neutralized in the operation. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Uspen8iC4p— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019
Firing between the security forces and terrorists was still on. Further details are awaited.
Jammu & Kashmir: Injured CRPF personnel are receiving medical treatment at the government hospital in #Anantnag. pic.twitter.com/VymXc7MkVI— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019
The attack comes months after the deadly attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama on February 14 this year, in which over 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.
