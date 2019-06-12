Terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir: 3 CRPF personnel killed; 2 injured

national

Anantnag: Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and two others injured when their patrol party were attacked by terrorists in Anantnag on Wednesday.

One terrorist has been neutralised. The attack took place on K P road in Anantnag district. SHO Anantnag has also been critically injured in the attack.

#WATCH Jammu & Kashmir: Gunshots heard at the site of Anantnag terrorist attack in which 3 CRPF personnel have lost their lives & 2 have been injured, SHO Anantnag also critically injured. 1 terrorist has been neutralized in the operation. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Uspen8iC4p — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

Firing between the security forces and terrorists was still on. Further details are awaited.

Jammu & Kashmir: Injured CRPF personnel are receiving medical treatment at the government hospital in #Anantnag. pic.twitter.com/VymXc7MkVI — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

The attack comes months after the deadly attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama on February 14 this year, in which over 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.

