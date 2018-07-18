Search

Terrorist violence sees new high in Jammu and Kashmir in last three years, says Home Ministry

Jul 18, 2018, 18:04 IST | IANS

Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir told the Rajya Sabha that 100 terrorists, 43 security personnel and 16 civilians have been killed in the 256 incidents in the strife-torn state between January 1 and July 8

Hansraj Gangaram Ahir

A total of 256 incidents of terrorist violence -- a steep hike from 2017 and 2016 -- have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir in just six months of 2018, Home Ministry data presented in Parliament on Wednesday revealed.

Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir told the Rajya Sabha that 100 terrorists, 43 security personnel and 16 civilians have been killed in the 256 incidents in the strife-torn state between January 1 and July 8.

The data mentioned that 342 and 322 incidents of terrorist violence were reported in 2017 and 2016 respectively.

It said a total of 213 terrorists, 80 security personnel and 40 civilians were killed in 2017 while 150 terrorists, 82 security personnel and 15 civilians were killed in 2016 as a result of terrorist violence.

"As per reports, two youths from other states of the country have been found involved in stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir and in this regards two separate FIRs have been registered in 2018," Ahir said while responding to a question.

