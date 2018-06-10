Search

Terrorists attack patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir

Jun 10, 2018, 07:38 IST | PTI

The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers and a search operation by the security forces is underway

Representational Image

Bandipora: Terrorists fired at an army patrol party in jungles of Panhar area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening. The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers and a search operation by the security forces is underway.

More details are awaited. This comes a day after terrorists attacked an army patrol party in Haril area of Kupwara district. On June 7, two soldiers were injured after terrorists attacked a patrol party near Line of Control fence in Kashmir's Keran sector.

