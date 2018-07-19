Terrorists attack police party in Sopore

No casualties have been reported so far in the attack. Following the attack, the area has been cordoned off

Terrorists opened fire on a police party at Sopore bypass in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. No casualties have been reported so far in the attack. Following the attack, the area has been cordoned off.

This is the second terrorist attack within a week on the security personnel in the state. On June 18, a group of terrorists hurled a grenade at a police post in Sopore's Watergram area. In retaliation, the armed forces also initiated a firing on the terrorists and later launched a search operation in the region.

