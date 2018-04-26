Terrorists fire upon Road Opening Party, 1 Civilian injured in Jammu and Kashmir

The injured has been shifted to a hospital for medical assistance

Representational Image

One civilian got injured after terrorists fired upon a Road Opening Party of the Central Reserve Police Force and local Police at Lazibal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

A high alert has been sounded in the area and a manhunt has been launched to trace and apprehend the terrorists, who were travelling in a Hyundai Santro.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Ajay Kumar, an Army personnel and Mohammad Latif, a policeman lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists in Lam village in Pulwama district.

All the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists involved in the encounter were soon gunned down by the security forces.

