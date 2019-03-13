Terrorists kill 25-year-old youth in Pulwama

national

Representational Image

Pulwama: A 25-year-old youth was shot dead by terrorists outside his house at Pinglina village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ashiq Hussain, son of Mohd Yousuf Naik. He was shot by the masked militants outside his home this afternoon.

Ashiq was enrolled in the Territorial Army on January 15 last year and went to Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry on March 21, according to Army sources.

He went on three days leave on September 14 and never returned, said Army sources. Following this, he has declared a deserter on September 17.

Army informed that he was technically a civilian after being declared a deserter.

Soon after Ashiq's killing today, a joint team of Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) launched a cordon and search operation in the area to nab the assailants.

Earlier, one of the two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists killed in an encounter in Trial on Sunday has been identified as the 'key conspirator' behind the February 14 Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

