Test run
Comic Biswa Kalyan Rath tests some new material at this solo experimental show before the act is launched
On January 5 to 10, 10 pm AT That Comedy Club, Madhur Milan building, 33rd Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West.
Call 9223231359
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 499
