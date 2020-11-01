Texas resident creates skeleton strip club for Halloween

This year for Halloween, Texas resident Angela Nava decided to add some spice to the spook and created a skeleton strip club on her front lawn. Calling it The Candy Shop, this one featured skeleton strippers pole-dancing in wigs, bony customers getting lap dances and offering tips, and a skeletal bouncer wearing shades and a baseball hat with 'Security' displayed on it. Taking things a few notches up, Nava changed it daily, playing music for about an hour around 8 pm.

"It's really been just a great creative outlet for me, which I dreamed up early in the Coronavirus pandemic. We've just decided if this brings a little bit of joy and smiles to someone, then we're doing everything right," she told ABC 13. Of course, the display was spreading joy among some neighbours and was a hit online, until some decided to play spoil sport. Nava received a letter from her homeowner's association claiming her exotic dancers were offensive and inappropriate for the family-friendly neighbourhood. Nava had 30 days to take them down. Nava says, "I was a little sad and had planned to comply and shut the scene down, but then I got so much support on Facebook, I said forget it. People are having so much fun with this and they love it, I'm gonna continue to do it." The letter didn't specify any repercussions for not complying, although she suspects she may be fined, but she's game for it.

A long walk home

Lost pet dog spends 26 days on the road, before returning to its owners

Dou Dou, a loyal seven-year-old pooch walked back 60 km to get home after being forgotten by his owners in a highway service area in China. Around 26 days earlier, the owners hadn't noticed that Dou Dou had gone missing, until they arrived at their destination several hours later. When they went back to look for him, they couldn't find him, and lost all hope of seeing him again. "We just hoped it would find a good-hearted person who would adopt it," said Mr Qiu. After nearly a month, a dog came on their doorstep and Mr Qui was getting ready to shoo it away, when he noticed that it was their pet.

Beetles are tougher than you think

A diabolical ironclad beetle can withstand bird pecks, animal stomps and even being rolled over by a force almost 40,000 times its body weight. Native to desert habitats in Southern California, the insect owes its might to an unusual armour that is layered architecture, pieced together like a jigsaw. Borrowing wisdom from the natural world, scientists say the armour of the seemingly indestructible beetle could offer clues for designing stronger planes and vehicles and more durable structures and buildings.

Pooping prez

If you're convinced that Donald Trump and Joe Biden are full of crap, these figurines are sure to make you laugh. On a different note, in Spanish tradition, it's common for nativity scenes in Spain to include a pooping figurine whose presence brings luck.

Man finds 222-yr-old coin buried under soil

Shane Houston from Maine, North Carolina was on a metal-detecting trip with a friend, when he found a 222-year-old coin a few inches under the soil. The copper penny, dated 1798, comes from the first decade of American minted money in North America. While the penny is not in its best condition, it may still fetch about $200. Houston, however has no intention of selling it.

104-year-old rents out chopper to meet family

When Danish woman Margrethe Hansen, 104, had the urge to meet her family 174 km away, but couldn't think of sitting in a car for a long period, she opted for a helicopter instead. "I thought it was the fastest way to get away," Hansen said. The flight to Stoevring in northern Denmark took an hour with Hansen, returning home the same day.

Unhappy with service, man burns down his Mercedes



Pics courtesy/Mikhail Litvin/YouTube

Exasperated with spending money on expensive repairs for a new luxury car bought 10 months ago, popular Russian vlogger Mikhail Litvin burnt down his expensive Mercedes-AMG G63. He even made a video of it with dramatic Russian music. Fed up of the constant need for repair, Litvin thought this was the best way to draw attention to the problem.

