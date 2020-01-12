Texas to reject new refugees

Houston: Greg Abbott, the Republican Governor of Texas, has said that the state would not accept new refugees under President Donald Trump's resettlement programme, a media report said on Saturday. In a letter to the State Department on Friday, Abbott said that Texas had done "more than its share in assisting the refugee resettlement process", and argued that the state should focus on "those who are already here, including refugees, migrants, and the homeless", the report said.

On that basis, Abbott said he cannot consent to initial refugee resettlement in 2020, but added that the decision "does not deny any refugee access" to the US. Refugees who are already settled in other states, Abbott said, would be allowed to move to Texas if they choose.

In the 2018 fiscal year, Texas took in 1,697 refugees —more than any other state.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever