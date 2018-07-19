Thai cave rescue: Being found was a miracle, say boys

The 12 boys and their coach rescued from a flooded cave recall their ordeal, saying they had no food for nine days

The boys came to the news conference in their football gear. Pic/AFP

Twelve boys and their football coach who survived a highly dangerous and dramatic rescue from a flooded Thai cave spoke publicly of their incredible ordeal for the first time yesterday at a press conference that was beamed around the world.

The "Wild Boars" team members looked healthy and happy as they answered questions about the nine days they spent in the dark before being discovered by members of an international rescue team.

"It is a miracle," Wild Boars footballer Adul Sam-on, 14, said of the rescue, as the boys were gently quizzed about their terrifying experience. The team had no food at all until they were found deep in the complex, surviving only on water that dripped down the side of the cave. But doctors said all 13 were in good physical and mental health after recuperating in hospital.

Elon Musk says sorry for 'pedo' slur

Elon Musk has apologised for calling a British diver a "pedo", retracting a comment that had drawn outrage. "[H]is actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologise to Mr Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader," he wrote on Twitter.

