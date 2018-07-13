Thai cave rescue site to become a museum

At least one film production house was already working on a scheme to make a Hollywood treatment out of the heroics of divers, cavers and medics who risked their lives to free the "Wild Boars"

The boys and their coach are recovering in a hospital. Pic/AP

Rescuers who pulled a young Thai football team from deep inside a flooded cave were dismantling their worksite, as plans emerged to turn the spot into a museum in tribute to the daring operation.

At least one film production house was already working on a scheme to make a Hollywood treatment out of the heroics of divers, cavers and medics who risked their lives to free the "Wild Boars".

Stunning footage of that rescue was released yesterday showing the youngsters — aged 11 to 16 — being stretchered to safety. They were also seen sitting cheerfully in their hospital beds, where they are being kept in isolation until doctors are sure they did not pick up any nasty diseases during more than two weeks in the dark.

Rescue chief Narongsak Osottanakorn said the site would ultimately be converted into a museum showcasing the clothes and equipment used during the dramatic rescue. "I believe it will become another highlight in Thailand," he said. "Tourists will come visit." About 50 people were working at the site.

