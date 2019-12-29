Thai cave rescuer dies from year-long blood infection

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bangkok: A member of a rescue team that saved 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand last year has died from an infection he picked up during the operation, officials said on Saturday.

Petty officer Beirut Pakbara, a Thai Navy Seal, contracted a blood infection during the rescue at the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province. Beirut was under medical supervision but his condition worsened and he died on Friday, an official statement said.

Beirut was buried on Friday in his home province of Satun in a ceremony according to Islamic funeral rituals, the officials added. Another rescuer, Saman Gunan, a former Thai Navy Seal diver, died during the operation. He had been delivering air tanks and was on his way out of the cave complex when he ran out of air and lost consciousness. A statue of his was later erected near the cave's entrance.

