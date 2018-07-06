Thai cave rescuers in 'race against the rain'
Thirteen sets of diving equipment have been prepared for the team, who have endured 12 nights underground in the Tham Luang cave complex. Water is being pumped out from the deluged cave round-the-clock, reducing the flooding by one centimetre an hour
Thai rescuers on Thursday said they may be prodded into a complex extraction of 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave if forecast rains hammer the mountainside and jeopardise the rescue mission.
But with rain forecast to begin on Friday, the Chaing Rai provincial governor helming the rescue effort conceded the mission was now "a race against the water".
'Hang in there'
Mario Sepulveda, one of the Chilean miners who was trapped underground for 69 days in 2010, had a message of encouragement for the boys trapped in a cave in Thailand: “Hang in there!” Sepulveda —known as “Super Mario” for helping keep his comrades' spirits up during their ordeal — said his thoughts were with the 12 boys and their coach.
