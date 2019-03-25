Thai junta takes unexpected lead in polls

international

The EC said it would announce full results on Monday, including the numbers of lower house seats won by each party

Electoral officials count votes at a polling station in Bangkok. Pic/AFP

Thailand's ruling junta took an unexpected lead in the country's first election since a 2014 coup with more than 90 percent of ballots counted, putting it on course to return to power at the expense of the kingdom's pro-democracy camp.

Sunday's election was held under new laws written by the military to smooth its transformation into a civilian government. While it had set the rules of the game in its favour, analysts had not expected the party to win the popular vote, given mounting anger at junta rule and due to the enduring popularity of Pheu Thai, the party of ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

The army-linked Phalang Pracharat party, which wants junta chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha to return as premier, gained more than 7.3 million votes with 91 per cent of ballots tallied, according to the Election Commission - nearly half a million more than Pheu Thai. The EC said it would announce full results on Monday, including the numbers of lower house seats won by each party.

51M

No. of eligible voters in Thailand

07M

No. of first time voters aged 18-25

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates