Thailand cave: Boy's family long for birthday party reunion

Pheeraphat Sompiengjai's family still have a birthday cake in the fridge waiting for his return home. Night's relatives waited to celebrate his birthday. But he did not come home.

Instead Night, his 11 teammates and their 25-year-old coach made the ill-fated decision to walk into the Tham Luang cave after training. The boys chipped in to buy snacks to take down to the cave to mark his birthday. They speculated it was those snacks that sustained them during the ordeal.

