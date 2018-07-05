Thailand cave: Video shows boys in 'good health'

Boys are seen wrapped in blankets, as a huge operation continues to free them

The boys were wearing protective foil blankets and accompanied by a diver in a wetsuit. Pics/AFP

A new video of a youth football team trapped in the bowels of a Thai cave emerged yesterday showing the boys laughing and saying they are well after their astonishing discovery by divers nine days after going missing.

In a heartening message to families waiting in anguish outside, the Thai Navy SEAL footage features 11 of the 12-strong team, each makes a traditional Thai greeting gesture to the camera before introducing themselves by nickname and saying "I'm in good health".

Their 25-year-old coach, who accompanied the boys down the cave after football training on June 23, is not heard in the footage, published on the Thai Navy Facebook page. It is the second video to delight a Thai nation that has held its breath for a successful outcome to a complex rescue kilometres inside one of the country's longest caves.

The one-minute clip ends on a jovial note, with one of the 12 young footballers saying he was forgotten in the round of introductions, sparking laughter. The boys appear relaxed and much more alert than when they were when discovered late Monday by British divers. Outside the cave one of the boy's mothers teared-up as she watched the clip on a television screen, saying she was "glad" for a glimpse her son.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever