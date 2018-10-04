Thailand keeping 'The Beach' of movie fame closed for rehab

international

Maya Bay had remained open year-round to meet tourist demand since a Hollywood crew set foot there in 1999, while other marine national parks are shut annually for four months

The glittering Thai bay immortalised in the movie 'The Beach' will be closed indefinitely to allow it to recover from the impact of hordes of tourists, an official said on October 3. Pic/AFP

Authorities in Thailand say they have decided to indefinitely extend the closure of a beautiful bay made famous by the Leonardo DiCaprio movie "The Beach" until it recovers from years of environment damage caused by too many tourists.

They had announced in March that tourists would be barred from Maya Bay from June 1 to Sept. 30.An official announcement published Monday in the Royal Gazette says the bay, part of a national park, will now be closed "from October 1, 2018, onwards until the marine natural resources return to their normal condition."



The glittering Thai bay immortalised in the movie 'The Beach' will be closed indefinitely to allow it to recover from the impact of hordes of tourists

Maya Bay had remained open year-round to meet tourist demand since a Hollywood crew set foot there in 1999, while other marine national parks are shut annually for four months.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever