Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut celebrates her Padma Shri win with the team in Chennai

Kangana Ranaut is one of the finest actors in the country who has won the National Award thrice for her exemplary performances. In 2015 and 2016, she won the award twice in a row for Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Now, the star has added another feather to her cap and that's the Padma Shri honour.

Taking to the Instagram account, her team posted a video where she could be seen thanking the Government of India, all her well-wishers, and her fans for the immense love and support. She has sent this love all the way from Chennai where she's shooting for her film, Thalaivi.

Take a look right here:

And here's another picture where she's cutting a cake to celebrate the honour with the team of the aforementioned film. Have a look:

Her latest release, Panga, has not only received rave reviews from the critics but the collections have also seen a staggering rise, and the jump is double than what the first day was. It seems the actor is all set to deliver another success to her credit. Apart from Thalaivi, she also has Dhaakad coming up on Diwali 2020, which seems to be an action-packed potboiler.

