Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut dances her heart out in this behind-the-scenes video

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for her upcoming biopic, Thalaivi, based on the life and times of the beloved actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Kangana has gone out of her way to look the part, going so far as to take hormone pills to put on some weight.

Now, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel has taken to social media to share a behind-the-scenes video of the actress dancing her heart out to a song from Thalaivi. Here's what Rangoli posted:

Beyond the fake glamour of showbiz this is what an artist workshop looks like, blood or sweat on battle field, various languages and accents or hours of practice to perfect one step... there is one truth to acting dissolution and SKILL ð pic.twitter.com/gnVBaUAaFl — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 26, 2019

She further wrote, "(Contd)... P.S sorry had to mute the video can't relase the upcoming song (sic)."

This video has now got us curious and excited to see what Kangana has in store for us in her film! The energy and dedication that the actress can be seen exuding in the video prove that Thalaivi is going to be quite a fascinating and thrilling ride.

Kangana recently spoke to mid-day about prepping for the part. She said, "[When aping a person for cinema], actors usually get the apparel and appearances on point, but not the physical transformation. Vijay wanted me to resemble her as closely as possible. She [Jayalalithaa] endured a drastic physical transformation in her life. Having grown up as a Bharatanatyam dancer, she had an hour-glass figure. Then, when she joined politics, she had an accident which demanded that she be injected with huge doses of steroids. While we could not depict all of that, we did take measures [to resemble her during these phases]."

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi is all set to hit theatres June 26, 2020.

