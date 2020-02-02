Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut looks breathtaking in the new still from the film

Kangana Ranaut, who's all set to star in the biopic of Jayalalithaa, one of the most iconic personalities of India, titled Thalaivi, looks breathtaking in this new still from the film. Jayalalithaa started her career as an actor in the South Indian film industry and later went on to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The Indian audiences are always enamoured by films on films and politics and Thalaivi combines both to tell a true story of a fascinating figure. A fan-club of Kangana shared the new still on its Instagram account and the actress nails it completely.

Have a look right here:

The makers have also got Arvind Swami on board, as it was announced a few weeks back. Thalaivi is arguably the most complex role of the actress' career, both in terms of physical transformation and emotional understanding of the character. The role goes beyond prosthetics and requires understanding the psyche of the lady as well.

All set to release on June 26, 2020, Thalaivi would be one of Kangana's three releases of the year, the first being Panga and the other being Dhaakad, releasing on Diwali.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates