Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut's first look as J. Jayalalithaa released

The first look poster of Thalaivi, which casts Kangana Ranaut as late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, was launched on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana's team released the first look along with the caption, "The legend we know, but the story that is yet to be told! Presenting #KanganaRanaut in & as #Thalaivi. A film by #Vijay, arriving in cinemas on 26th June, 2020".

The makers also released one minute and thirty-two seconds short teaser that gave us a glimpse of what went behind the making of the biopic. Check it out:

The Queen actor who will play the lead is prepping really hard for her role in the AL Vijay directorial film. The actor was working hard to play the stalwart and was also taking Bharatnatyam classes for the role.

Apart from the dance classes, the 32-year-old star also shared pictures where she can be seen sitting calmly while giving a measurement for prosthetics for the film where her face was completely covered with glue. Another producer of the film, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, had earlier revealed that renowned Hollywood artist, Jason Collins, who has worked on films like Blade Runner and Captain Marvel, will be working on Kangana's look in the biopic.

It is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. The flick is penned by Baahubali and The Dirty Picture writers K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora, respectively. Jayalalithaa served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for over 14 years and was an actor before entering politics. The AIADMK leader left countless supporters bereaved when she died in 2016 at the age of 68.

Thalaivi will be released in three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, and under the same name Thalaivi.

