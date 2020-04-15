Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay gets stuck in Canada due to Coronavirus, actor gets worried!

A majority of the celebrities across the country and even the world are safe in their houses, but there are some actors whose sons are not able to reach their homes due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It was reported that Aamir Khan's son Junaid has been stuck at their Panchgani bungalow and now there's another Superstar whose son is stuck all the way in Canada.

The Superstar in question is Thalapathy Vijay, one of the biggest names of the Tamil film industry. His son Jason Sanjay is stuck in Canada and that has left the actor really worried. Sanjay is in Canada for his higher education and the number of cases there may be lesser than the other countries, any father would be worried about his son's well-being.

They say like father like son. Sanjay also has aspirations to be a part of the movie business and has been pursuing filmmaking and Vijay has asked him to stay safe and stay indoors, reports suggest. He shared the big screen with his father when he made a cameo in his 2009 film Vettaikaran in the song Thaanga Maata. We hope he stays safe and sound.

