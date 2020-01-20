Search

Thali tales

Updated: Jan 20, 2020, 11:19 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Enjoy a sisla leaf thali

Enjoy a sisla leaf thali inspired by owner Meldan D'Souza's late gra­ndfather and chef Narayana Reddy.

At Soul Fry, Pali Mala Road, Bandra West.
Time 12 pm to 3 pm
Call 26046892

