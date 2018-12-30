Thandie Newton leads celebrities on New Year's Honours list

hollywood

Thandie Newton

Actress Thandie Newton is set to receive an OBE for services to film and charity, as she led the stars on The Queen's New Year's Honours List. The "Line Of Duty and Crash" star joins fellow actress Sophie Okonedo, "Monty Python" star Michael Palin and "Dark Knight" director Christopher Nolan in being awarded for their various contributions to arts and charity, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Thandie's honour comes after she was awarded an Emmy earlier this year for her role as host Maeve Millay in the HBO hit "Westworld". Thandie first rose to public attention in the 1990s with roles in films such as "Interview With A Vampire", "Jefferson in Paris" and "Beloved".

The 46-year-old earned critical acclaim for her role in 2004's "Crash", which famously won the Oscar for Best Picture - beating out favourite "Brokeback Mountain". Following on from various other film roles, Thandie began appearing in "Westworld" in 2016, and was also nominated for a BAFTA in 2018 for her performance as corrupt DCI Roseanne ''Roz'' Huntley in "Line Of Duty".

After receiving her Emmy earlier this year, Newton said: "I don't believe in God, but I'm going to thank her tonight." She joins several other stars who are to be honoured for their work in 2019, including actress Sophie Okonedo, who will receive a CBE for services to drama. The 50-year-old was already made an OBE in 2010, and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2004 for "Hotel Rwanda".

