Thane: 12-year-old boy hacked to death on premises of his school

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly hacked to death on Wednesday by unidentified persons on the premises of the Zilla Parishad school in Nandeli village in the district, police said. The incident occurred this morning when the boy, identified as Suraj Bhoir, was relieving himself in an under-construction structure on the premises of the school, a police official said.

The deceased was class 4 student of the same school. According to police, the boy was attacked with an axe on his neck and hips. The victim's body was sent to the government hospital for postmortem. Additional SP, Thane, Prashant Kadam said the motive behind the killing is not known immediately. Nobody is arrested so far, he said.

