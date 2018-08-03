Thane: 25 people hospitalised after eating Chinese fried rice

national

Food-related sickness is not a rare case in the country. A recent scenario reportedly had 25 customers falling prey to food poisoning

At least 25 people were hospitalised for suspected food poisoning after eating at a food joint in Shahpur of Thane district, police said. The incident occurred at Khardi-Shirol village last evening.

After consuming Chinese fried rice at the Thane restaurant, at least 25 customers complained of giddiness and stomach pain and were then hospitalised.

All of them were discharged after treatment. Police have collected food samples from the joint and sent to the forensic lab, an official said, adding that probe was on.

