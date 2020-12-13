Thane: 5 booked for duping businessman of Rs 32 lakh

Five people were booked in Ambernath, Thane for allegedly duping a businessman, who wanted to start a hotel business, for Rs 32 lakh.

The victim had a business and was looking for an opportunity to expand. Two of his friends referred him to the main accused who allegedly told him that he was working at an ordnance factory in Ambernath township, states a report in Mumbai Mirror.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Decomposed bodies of woman, three kids found in Bhiwandi jungle

The accused offered to help him get a canteen contract for 1,200 employees without the tendering process and took Rs 32 lakh from him.

However, the victim neither got the contract and nor a refund of his money. A case of cheating, criminal breach of trust has been registered against the main accused, his wife, mother, and the two friends of the victim.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news