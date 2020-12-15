Thane: 6-feet snake shot dead 'for fun' in Kalwa

A 6-feet long non-venomous rat snake was killed after allegedly being shot with an air gun at Kalwa, Thane on Wednesday night.

Sources said that the accused had allegedly shot the reptile for fun.

As per a report in Times of India, an NGO, Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) had got the information that a man had allegedly shot a reptile and the snake needed to be rescued, post which they contacted the forest department. However, the snake had died on the spot.

It was learnt that the air gun which is of .22 caliber and one needs a license to carry it.

“The man works in railways and is yet to be nabbed but we have seized the weapon through which he had fired. The body of the snake was sent for post-mortem to Thane Municipal Corporation’s veterinary department. An offence has been registered against the accused,” said Narendra Muthe, range forest officer (Thane).

