Thane: 9-year-old girl electrocuted to death while playing on staircase

In a tragic incident, a nine-year-old girl from Thane was electrocuted to death while playing on an iron staircase. The accident is said to have occured as a result of faulty wiring, based on which Maharashtra State Electricity Board ( MSEB ) wireman, Datta Patil, was booked by the police on Monday.

The victim, who has been identified as Siddhi Gupta, was heard screaming loudly by her neighbours. While they tried rescuing her with rubber slippers and wooden sticks, she fell unconscious. Gupta was then rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Residents of the society claim that that they too received a slight shock but were able to move to a safer place, however, since the victim was sitting on the stiarcase she was unable to do so.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes senior inspector of police from the Vartak Nagar police station, P Girdhar, as having stated, "The residents from Lokmanya Nagar alleged that she died because of the MSEB wireman’s negligence, who started wiring work around their houses without intimating them. They also claimed that the wiring was faulty and led to a short circuit on Monday evening, but MSEB didn’t bother to repair it."

The HT report also quotes Girdhar as having added, "Soon after she was pronounced dead, around 100 people reached the police station and filed an FIR against the wireman. After that, we took Gupta's family’s statement and registered a case under Section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against Datta Patil."

