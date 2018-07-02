Thane AEC reveals Iqbal Kaskar's buy-sell-extort mantra

They have detailed his process in a chargesheet submitted on June 28. mid-day accessed the document

Iqbal Kaskar is currently in Thane police's custody. File Pic

While investigating several extortion cases against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar, the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) unearthed his modus operandi. They have detailed his process in a chargesheet submitted on June 28. mid-day accessed the document. Iqbal is currently in the Thane police's custody.

The current chargesheet pertains to a deal made for a 38-acre piece of land in Gorai. Along with Iqbal, his brother Anees and others have also been named in the case, which was filed in October 2017.

Revealing Iqbal's process to target builders, the chargesheet says he first selects the target [builder], then orders his men to cut a land deal with him, at an attractive lower price. Once the builder shows interest, Iqbal's man suddenly increases the price, after which Iqbal enters the fray to 'settle' the issue and extort the builder.

Going in Gorai

This is demonstrated in the Gorai case, where the D-Company allegedly extorted R2 crore from a Mumbai-based builder, and tried to extort another R1 crore. The case revolves around a 38-acre plot in Gorai. The victim builder bought this land from one Tony Lewis [one of Iqbal's aides] after giving R2 crore as a token amount in 2007. However, after a few months, Tony demanded double the price for it. Then in 2012, the builder approached the Bombay High Court to file a civil suit against Tony.

To settle this issue, one of Tony's partners then arranged two meetings with the builder. During each of the meetings, alleged D-Company operators Vicky Mali and Romel were present. In the second one, Mali got a call from Iqbal, which he handed to the builder. Iqbal allegedly threatened the builder and told him that his brothers Dawood and Anees have bought the property, so he should leave this matter alone and come to his house for further discussion.

Out of fear, the builder refrained from visiting Iqbal, and kept getting multiple threat calls. Then, in 2013, Tony sold the land Bhavar Kothari and Bharat Jain, allegedly Dawood's men. Post this, the builder was taken to Iqbal's Pakmodia Street residence, where the latter told him the land was resold because "Dawood bhai had asked Tony to do so."

Bharat was also present at the meeting. He told the builder, "Why are you asking Iqbal bhai about this when I've spoken to Dawood and Anees bhai? Don't interfere in this matter else we'll eliminate you."

It was then July 2016, and the builder received a call from a private number, from a man claiming to be Anees. He said, "You'd taken Tony's land, now leave him be. I have taken the R2 crore you'd given Tony. If you wish to stay alive, send another R1 crore to Iqbal's office within a week, otherwise D Gang men will kill you. Dawood bhai also wants you to take back your HC case." Tony, Bharat and Bhavar are also wanted in this case.

Thane trap

The chargesheet also mentions another extortion case against Iqbal and his aides, also registered in October 2017, wherein they extorted four flats and Rs 30 lakh from a builder in Thane. Iqbal had been arrested for the same.

This victim builder had purchased a property from a joint family in Kavesar, Thane, and was about to start his project there. In May 2015, Kaskar's alleged aides Israr Zameel Ali Sayyed and Mumtaz Azaj Sheikh went to the site with a member of the family who were the previous owners. They said a portion of the property belongs to him and he'd not received the money for it. The builder said he has given the full payment for the property at the amount that was decided. The trio left, only to return 8 to 10 days later, and hand a call to the builder, with Iqbal on the other end. Iqbal told the builder, "I'm Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal. Israr and Mumtaz are our men. We've bought the land belonging to Bharti and Gurunath Bhonsle [former owners]. Say as I do to resolve the matter, else I will eliminate you."

Iqbal called again after a few days and said, "If you want to settle this matter, give me four flats in the site and R30 lakh, otherwise two of my men will kill you." Fearing for his life, the builder agreed to pay the extortion amount and gave the flats too.

