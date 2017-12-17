Thane: Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests health officer accepting foreign liquor bottles as bribe

The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have arrested the health and medical officer of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation while accepting foreign liquor bottles as bribe

The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have arrested the health and medical officer of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation while accepting foreign liquor bottles as bribe. According to sources, Mira Bhayandar corporation recruited several doctors and staff for its hospital. One of these doctors approached Dr Prakash Jadhav to get a service appointment letter. But, to issue the same, Jadhav demanded liquor. He expressed this by writing names of different liquor brands on a piece of paper. The complainant doctor approached ACB. ACB officials verified the complaint and on Saturday evening laid a trap.



Dr Prakash Jadhav

"Jadhav was caught accepting 16 bottles of liquor of different foreign brands worth Rs 15,884 from the complainant doctor in front of panch witnesses," ACB said in a statement. Sources said that ACB suspects that Jadhav demanded bribes from others to issue them the appointment letters as well. Because the complainant doctor did not meet the demand, Jadhav allegedly harassed him.