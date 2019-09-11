Thane: BJP MLA complains against defamatory video posted online

Thane: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Narendra Mehta on Wednesday has lodged a complaint with Thane police against unidentified persons for allegedly defaming him by posting online a video that contained objectionable content.

The complaint filed by Mehta, the MLA from Mira-Bhayander seat says a video has been circulating since Monday on social media that purportedly shows a Ganesh 'aarti' in which some objectionable words along with his clippings have been inserted, the official at Navghar police station told news agency ANI. The MLA said that the video is aimed to defame him and hurt the feelings of his supporters.

Also Read: Mira Road's BJP MLA Narendra Mehta complains about fake Facebook profile

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR on Monday against unidentified persons under IPC Sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), 500 (defamation) and 501

(printing or engraving matter is known to be defamatory). No arrests were made so far and further investigations are on.

Also Read: FIR against BJP MLA Narendra Mehta for violating election modal code of conduct

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates