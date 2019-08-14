Thane boy ranks third in India in CA Final exams

mumbai

Son of a couple who is chartered accountants, choosing this career option for higher education came naturally to Thane resident Umang

Umang Gupta ranked third in the CA exams. A boy and girl from Rajasthan and Telangana ranked 1st and 2nd respectively. Pic/ Pallavi Smart

Thane student Umang Gupta ranked third in India in the merit list of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) as it declared the CA results on Tuesday evening. Son of a couple who is chartered accountants, choosing this career option for higher education came naturally to Umang. However, he plans to further pursue an MBA from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management to develop a career in investment banking.

Umang's birthday falls in the month of August and in his words, it was the 'best gift' for him to not only clear the prestigious CA examination in the first attempt but also to rank third in the All India merit list. "My parents have been my inspiration all along. But I also used to watch a lot of motivational videos to keep me encouraged while preparing for CA. Constant studies and depending majorly on the material provided by the ICAI was the best formula to help me achieve success," said Umang, resident of Vasant Vihar locality in Thane.

After completing his Bachelor of Commerce from R A Podar College in Matunga in the year 2018, Umang also cleared his Company Secretary (CS) examination with an all India rank of 3. While pursuing the degree, he started preparing for the CA exams too along with CS. In the qualifying round too, Umang performed exceptionally with an all India rank of 35.

"He is a bright student and is very sincere in taking required efforts for his studies," shared Anshu Goyal, Umang's mother, a qualified CA herself who is very happy with her son's achievements and expresses all her support for his future careers plans.

Umang is still continuing his articleship at the Khandelwal Jain and Company. "It will end in a week and then my complete focus will be on preparing for the CAT examination and get an admission in one of the IIMs," said Umang who feels instead of joining any coaching institute, it is better to self-study. "I will take the help of coaching institutes only to appear for practice tests which shall help me in improving my speed. I hope to join one of the IIMs. I am fascinated by the stock market and I plan to make a career in investment banking," said Umang.

The ICAI declared the CA Foundation and Final examination results on Tuesday evening. Ajay Agarwal from Kotputli in Rajasthan ranked first while Radhalaxmi VP from Hyderabad, Telangana ranked second in the All India merit list. The exams were held in May-June 2019.

