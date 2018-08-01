Thane: Bus overturns as driver loses control, 40 passengers injured

national

The incident occurred when the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle while trying to avoid collision with a vehicle coming from opposite direction, police said. In the process, the bus skidded off the road and overturned, police said

Representational Picture

Around 30-40 passengers were injured today when a state transport bus they were travelling in overturned in Saphala in Thane district, police said. The bus was headed towards Saphala village from Tembikhoda village, they said. The incident occurred when the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle while trying to avoid collision with a vehicle coming from opposite direction, police said. In the process, the bus skidded off the road and overturned, police said.

Around 60 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of the accident. The injured persons were treated at a local public health centre (PHC), police said. A case has been registered against the bus driver under various sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever