Thane: Case against 2 for abusing, thrashing woman rickshaw driver

A 33-year-old woman autorickshaw driver was allegedly beaten up and abused by two persons at Diva in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, they said.

Police have registered an offence against the two persons in this connection, but they have not been arrested yet.

"As per the complaint lodged by the woman autorickshaw driver, she had parked her vehicle near a bar at Diva around 7 pm. However, two employees of the bar asked her to remove the vehicle from the spot. They not only abused and passed casteist remarks against her, but also thrashed her," a police official said.

"The woman was injured in the attack. She was admitted to a local hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment," he said.

The accused duo has been booked under different IPC sections, including 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and also sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said.

