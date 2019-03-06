Thane city to get Rs 13,000 crore circular metro

national

The metro is part of a comprehensive mobility plan for Mumbai's twin city - Thane

The Thane civic corporation has approved the plan. File pic

Fast-growing Thane city will get a circular metro railway to ease its erratic traffic. The state cabinet approved the Rs 13,000-cr project and has put the Maha Metro, a government undertaking, in charge of it.

The metro is part of a comprehensive mobility plan for Mumbai's twin city. The Thane civic corporation approved it and sent it for Cabinet approval. The 29-km route will connect the congested areas of the old and new city, and will have two underground stations. The planners expect a daily ridership of about 6 lakh by 2025 and an increase to 9 lakh by 2045.

The stations proposed are: New Thane, Rayla Devi, Wagale Square, Lokmanya Nagar bus depot, Shivaji Nagar, Nilkanth Terminal, Gandhi Nagar, Ghanekar Theatre, Manpada (Ghodbunder road), Dongripada, Vijay Nagari, Waghbil, Water Front, Patlipada, Azadnagar bus station, Manoranjan Nagar, Kolshet, Balkum, Rabodi, Shivaji Chowk and Thane station. The fare will be in tune with that of the Wadala-Kasarwadvali (Thane) metro.

Special status for metro

The metro has been given a status of essential public scheme and important urban project so that it isn't stalled for approvals and financial assistance.

