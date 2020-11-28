Thane civic body puts land acquisition on hold a 2nd time

The Thane Municipal Corporation in its general body meeting last week put on hold a proposal for the acquisition of land for the bullet train. This is the second time that Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporators have put the proposal on hold.

The proposal is for a 3849.00 sqm land in the name of Thane Municipal Corporation that the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC), building India's first bullet train project, wants to acquire at a compensation of Rs 6.92 crore agreed upon. A part of the Bullet train alignment passes through the Thane district and this land is a part of a transfer deal approved by the collector's office.

The proposed land is a part of Thane city's Development Plan that has been earmarked for a road bridge, which the NHSRC has approved for construction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week expressed displeasure over the slow progress of the bullet train project in Maharashtra.

The bullet train, being built in partnership with Japan, will traverse the 508-km distance between Ahmedabad and Mumbai in two hours and 57 minutes, covering 12 stations, including the originating and final station. It starts at BKC in Mumbai with an underground station, has an undersea tunnel till Thane and then becomes elevated. The frequency of the train service at peak hours will be 20 minutes.

Rs 1.50 crore in fines

Acting against unauthorised passengers on trains, the Central Railway detected 43,526 cases and collected R1.50 crore in fines between June and November. "Of the 43,526 cases, 39,516 cases are from local trains with a fine of Rs 1.10 crore and 4,000 cases are from long-distance trains with a fine of Rs 40 lakh," an official said.

Commuters vandalise distancing stickers

Less than a week after social distancing markers were placed on Mumbai locals on Central Railway, commuters started playing pranks and vandalising them. "Its a shame. How does the public not understand the importance of situations and make a joke of things? It's easy to point fingers at railways but one should think how responsible one is and have some common and civic sense," an angry commuter, Deepankar Abhyankar, who spotted a marker removed from the seat and pasted on to the train's body, said.

