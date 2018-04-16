Thane civic body's new helpline to help stressed and harassed children open up

TMC to start special helpline for children where they can open up about family disputes, sexual harassment, etc



Young hearts and their worries are on Thane Municipal Corporation's mind, and hence, it is set to start a special helpline linked to hospitals, police stations and NGOs, on which children can call with their problems and officials will lend an ear, a shoulder and solution according to the issue. Civic officials said children are often scared to voice their grievances and stress about family disputes and pressure, sexual harassment or other such problems. So, this helpline and its officials will listen to the kids and counsel and help them.

The corporation has sanctioned funds for the project and aims to start it before exam results are out, citing the stress children go through after receiving their marks, which, many times, forces them to make the wrong decision. TMC's social welfare department officer Dayanand Gundapa said, "We have got permission for this project, and funds too. We will start the centre soon with 20-odd operators, which will include counsellors.

"Mental illness and suicidal thoughts are common among youngsters. It can be difficult to know if a child is suffering, as they often keep it to themselves. But we're here to help them to spot the signs and support them." Children and adolescents find it difficult to express their feelings and open up to others. If they're suffering from depression, they may feel like there is no hope... Some may even consider ending their life," he added.

Another officer said, "TMC officials will soon go from society to society, and to schools as well as private classes to tell people about this helpline. They will also speak with children and guide them on how to use it."

