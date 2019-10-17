MENU

Thane cops solve 27-year-old murder case only to find accused dead

Published: Oct 17, 2019, 15:08 IST | PTI | Mumbai

In 1992, sub-inspector Mahendra Singh Patil, then attached to a police station in Kalyan, was stabbed to death by Iqbal alias Nanhe Khan, during a confrontation, said the crime branch

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Thane police in Maharashtra have cracked a 27-year-old case of the killing of a sub-inspector, only to find that the accused died seven years ago, an official said on Thursday.

On July 23, 1992, sub-inspector Mahendra Singh Patil, then attached to Mahatma Fule Chowk police station in Kalyan town, was stabbed to death by the accused, Iqbal alias Nanhe Khan, during a confrontation, crime branch's senior inspector Nitin Thakre said.

After the killing, the accused, who was also wanted in connection with several robberies in the area, absconded and eluded the police for nearly three decades, he said. During a recent review of the unsolved cases, the crime branch of Thane police got information that Khan's whereabouts were last traced to Jasola village in Okhla area of Delhi.

Last week, a Thane police team went to Okhla to nab Khan, but got to know that he died of an ailment seven years ago, Thakre added.

