Thane Crime: 22-year-old man was shot out of old enmity in Bhiwandi tehsil

Deepak Bhoir, the victim, was discharged from hospital after treatment on Sunday, said senior police inspector Vilas Chowgule of the Bhiwandi police station

A 22-year-old man was shot out of old enmity in Bhiwandi tehsil of the district on Saturday night, police said. Deepak Bhoir, the victim, was discharged from hospital on Sunday after getting treatment, said senior police inspector Vilas Chowgule of the Bhiwandi police station.

Both Bhoir and the accused, Sagar Patil (24), are residents of Dhamangaon and had a feud going back several years, the police officer said.

Patil allegedly fired at Bhoir from his revolver last night, he said. Bhoir escaped with an injury in his arm. Patil was arrested by police early this morning. Patil was in the business of supplying sand while Bhoir rented out dumper vehicles. Police have registered a case under section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder).

Also Read: Dalit Man, Witness In Father's Murder Case, Shot Dead

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International, and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates