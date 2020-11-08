Thane Crime: 32-year-old man held 9 years after killing step-mom with iron rod

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Thane crime branch, on Friday, arrested a 32-year-old man who had allegedly murdered his step-mother nine years ago in West Bengal. Police officials said that the accused had fled the murder scene and was absconding for the last nine years.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused identified as Salim Molla (32), was booked for murder at the Swarup Nagar Police station in West Bengal in 2011. Police sub-inspector Dattatray Sarak from the Thane crime branch, received information about the accused arriving in Thane. The police laid a trap near the busy Jambali Naka Market on Thursday and arrested him at around 4.30 pm.

An officer said, "The accused killed his step-mother in anger by beating her up with iron rod and later fled the scene. He alleged that his step-mother was trying to separate him and his father, and therefore he took the extreme step out of rage. We are handing over his custody to the Swarup Nagar police officials for further investigation."

