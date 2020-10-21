Thane crime: 4 women rescued from flesh trade at spa; manager held

Four women were rescued from a Thane spa and its manager was arrested for allegedly using the premises for flesh trade, an official said on Wednesday

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the Thane police raided Elegant Spa on Ghodbunder Road on Tuesday evening and rescued four women from the premises, the official said.

The police arrested spa manager Mohammad Juned Habib Ullah Shah (28) for allegedly using the women for flesh trade, while a hunt has been launched to nab the owner, he said.

Offences under relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) have been registered at Kasarvadavali police station, the official added.

