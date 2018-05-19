Thane Crime: 56-year-old man rapes 8-year-old girl, arrested

He had also threatened the girl to not reveal the incident to anybody, police said

A 56-year-old man was arrested for allegedly having unnatural sex with a minor, police said on Saturday. Police said that the man, identified as Abdul Hussain Miya Shaikh, had taken the 8-year-old victim to his house in Shil-Daighar's Khan Compound area on May 15 and had allegedly stripped her and performed unnatural sex.

He had also threatened the girl to not reveal the incident to anybody, police said.

"The victim's mother filed a complaint following which the accused was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC, including section 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," senior inspector S G Javale of Shil-Daighar police station told PTI.

