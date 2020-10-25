Thane crime: 60-year-old man run over by car, driver held

A 60-year-old unidentified man was run over by a car in Thane city after which the driver was arrested, police said on Sunday.

The man, possibly a beggar, was killed at around 7pm on Saturday, an official said.

"Car driver Mushraf Mohammad Jamir Ansari was arrested under section 304A and 279 of IPC," the Thane Nagar police station official said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever