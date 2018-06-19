Thane Crime: Another arrest in CDR case

The Crime Branch of city police busted a racket earlier this year with the arrest of four private detectives who allegedly obtained CDRs illegally from the mobile service providers

Representational Image

City police on Tuesday arrested one more person in the Call Detail Record (CDR) case, taking the number of arrested accused to 16. The Crime Branch of city police busted a racket earlier this year with the arrest of four private detectives who allegedly obtained CDRs illegally from the mobile service providers.

Saurabh Sahu, a Delhi resident, was arrested today and produced before a court which remanded him in police custody till June 29, said DCP (Crime) Abhishek Trimukhi.

Sahu had been earlier arrested by the police in the national capital in 2016 along with a sub-inspector of police from Jaipur in a similar case, police said.

The investigation by the Thane police has thrown up the names of a few Bollywood personalities, some of whom were called by the police for questioning. Most of those arrested in the case have got bail.

Also read: CDR case: Crime Branch questions actress, Aackruti Nagpal, once again

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates