Thane crime: Builder shot at, beaten; accused escape

A 40-year-old builder from Ulhasnagar township in Thane district was injured after being assaulted by some unidentified persons, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late on Wednesday night, they said.

"Victim Sandeep Gaikwad, who is also a wholesale hardware seller, was chatting with his friends on a road in Ulhasnagar around 11.30 pm when a car approached them. The occupants of the vehicle fired a round at Gaikwad, but he ducked and survived the attempt," inspector R P Bhame of Vitthalwadi police station said.

"Later, they attacked him with iron rods, in which he suffered grievous injuries. After spotting a police patrol van in the area, the assailants fled from the spot in their car," he said.

The police chased them for some time, but the accused abandoned the vehicle midway and escaped, the official added.

An offence under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder),34 (common intention) and the Arms Act has been registered.

According to Bhame, the victim is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital and is out of danger.

Police have formed teams to nab the accused and the motive behind the attack is being ascertained, he said.

