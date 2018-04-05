Thane Crime: Driver refused to pay toll, drives into 20-year-old toll naka employee

The toll due for a four wheeler passing through the Naka is Rs 35

Representational Picture

A 41-year-old drve his car into a toll naka employee after refusing to pay the toll. The incident occured at the Modela check naka in Thane and left the 20-year-old employee injured.

The toll due for a four wheeler passing through the Naka is Rs 35. The accused, 41-year-old Vinod Shyamji Satra, was heading to Thane from Mumbai when he refused to pay the toll for his car.The injured employee, Nikhil Ravindra Suryawanshi, was treated and discharged from a nearby hospital.

The accused, who runs a garment business from Naupada, was identified using CCTV footage. The footage was also widely shared on social media. Based on the footage, a case was lodged by the shrinagar police.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes senior police inspector, Sulbha Patil as having stated, "Satra was heading towards Thane from Mumbai when his car was stopped at the toll naka. He was asked to pay Rs 35, which he denied. He then ran the car into Suryawanshi.We checked the CCTV and found the accused’s car number." The accused has currently been released on bail.

