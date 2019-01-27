Thane Crime: Five criminals rob son, later assault and kill his father

crime

The five accused in the early hours of Saturday robbed grocery shop owner Sonu Jaiswal of Rs 40,000

Representational image

Five people were arrested for allegedly killing a 58-year-old man after they had robbed his son earlier in Gokul Nagar area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday. The five accused in the early hours of Saturday robbed grocery shop owner Sonu Jaiswal of Rs 40,000, said a Rabodi police official.

"Jaiswal came home and told his family about the incident who went to confront the accused. They were assaulted by the accused resulting in the death of Pradeep Jaiswal, the victim's father," said a Rabodi police official. Police identified the main accused as Amin Mehboob Shaikh and his brother Shoukat. Three others have also been arrested and charged with murder, the official added.

In a similar case, a 42-year-old man has been arrested in a brutal murder case of Virar on Wednesday. The Arnala coastal police is yet to recover the head and bones of deceased, police sources told mid-day. The accused Pintoo Sharma was brought to Virar from the western suburb of Mumbai and during sustained grilling, he spilled the beans. During interrogation, Sharma told police that he banged the head of his 58-year-old friend Ganesh after the latter delayed to repay him over Rs. 1 lakh in cash.

"It was last Wednesday when the duo first indulged into a heated argument which later snowballed into fisticuff over Rs. 1 lakh. In the fit of rage, Sharma banged the head of Ganesh on the floor that led him to death," said a police officer.

"After learning that Ganesh died, Sharma bought hexa blade and chopped his body into multiple pieces to dispose of these in a flat of Virar West. He has confessed to his crime and we are producing him before court to seek his police custody for further investigation. We are yet to get the head and bones of the body," said a senior police officer requesting anonymity.

