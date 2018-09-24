Thane Crime: Former employee of hotel killed, body dumped in premises

crime

Representational Image

A 28-year-old man was allegedly killed by unidentified persons in Maharashtra and his body dumped at a hotel where he had worked earlier, police said Monday.

An employee of the hotel, located in Kapurbawdi area, opened the premises Sunday morning and found the body of Tapas Chanda, who hailed from West Bengal, lying near gas cylinders, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

The employee informed the police about it. The footage of CCTVs installed in the area purportedly showed someone throwing the body in the hotel around 4 am on Sunday, Narkar said.

The deceased had left the job at the hotel around three months back and joined another establishment nearby, she said.

The body was sent for postmortem and a case was registered under IPC section 302 (murder), Narkar said. Efforts were on to nab the killers and police were conducting a probe to ascertain the motive behind the crime, she said.

In another shocking incident, a 59-year-old man was beaten to death after a fight broke out for using a public toilet for a little longer. The elderly man was killed in a spat over using the public for a longer time. The incident took place on Wednesday night in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai.

As reported in Mumbai Mirror, the incident took place on September 19, in the Sangam Nagar area located in Wadala East. The accused was identified as Shakir Ali Shaikh (34) who had an argument with Yadav when he used the public toilet for a little longer. When the locals intervened and prevented the altercation the two left the argument and left from there. Later, when Yadav was walking back home, Shaikh attacked him and hit him until Yadav fell into a nullah.

(With Inputs from PTI)

